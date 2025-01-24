Is Trinidad and Tobago ready for AI in education?

THE EDITOR: International observances present critical opportunities for reflection and appraisal. Moreover, they serve as much-needed impetuses for enhancement and breakthroughs.

Today’s International Day of Education theme, “AI and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World,” does just that, urging us to take a serious account of our approach to education against the backdrop of increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence technology.

The United Nations posits that education has the power “to equip individuals and communities to navigate, understand and influence technological advancement.” What does this mean for our education system here in TT?

As the shadow minister for education, I have reiterated the need for targeted, data-driven interventions ad nauseam.

When the covid19 pandemic forced classes online, I urged the government to maximise this opportunity for innovation, building on the platforms and methodologies employed for the virtual school.

Specifically, I advocated for increased teacher training, support, and resources to facilitate greater use of technology in education delivery.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of advancements were stripped away once face-to-face classes resumed and we entered a period of educational regression, as evidenced by a decline in student performance.

Could technology have been used to bridge that gap?

For more than 60 years, we’ve all embraced and championed the maxim that our children carry the future of our nation in their school bags. While it was true then and is still true today, we must expand (if not update) the metaphor to include a smart device and internet connection.

In many ways, our education system moulds our citizens. So, how are we working to develop our human capital for the world of the future? There’s no denying that technology continues to be steadily integrated into our lives, from employment requirements to leisure activities and day-to-day applications.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, transparency and accountability regulations must be at the centre of policy discussions. Policymakers must also work towards ensuring that the application of this technology is ethical, accessible, inclusive, and safe. This is critical to minimising the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

I am particularly interested in the ways AI can be employed to improve education delivery through personalised assessment, self-learning tools, data collection, and the analysis of student performance, etc.

In 2024, our youth parliamentarians debated "The Use of AI in the Classroom," examining the advantages and pitfalls of artificial intelligence in the education sector.

For a cross-section of our young citizens, their excitement regarding this new frontier was evident. Many of them are already interacting with AI tools such as ChatGPT, image filters, and video-editing software. It’s safe to say the future is here.

We have a duty to our young people to prepare them for these new developments and protect them where required, and one of the best places to start is in our education system.

In this light I urge the Ministry of Education, as the leading stakeholder, to let this year’s observance be a driving force towards critical action lest we be left behind to chase after the curve.

ANITA HAYNES ALLEYNE

Tabaquite MP