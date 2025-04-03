Every human worthy of respect, equality

Basdeo Panday - File Photo

THE EDITOR: "Ours is too small a country to try to discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another, you damage the entire country" ­– Basdeo Panday, 1972, Senate.

The scourge of racism and discrimination has been an insidious plague upon humanity, ravaging our collective spirit for centuries, leaving behind a harrowing landscape littered with shattered dreams, broken lives, and unrealised potential. It is a relentless reminder that, despite the hard-fought strides we have made toward liberation, the battle against this vile evil is far from won.

The recent, gut-wrenching incident involving a dear friend – who was mercilessly subjected to venomous slurs and hateful remarks about the colour of his skin at a bustling establishment in TT – stands as a stark testament that racism festers still, a scar upon the conscience of a nation striving for unity.

Racism and all forms of discrimination are not mere social injustices; they are profound violations of the sacred human rights and dignity that are inherent to every individual. They weave an insidious form of fear, mistrust, and hostility, reducing souls to mere spectres, judged not by the strength of their character, but by the superficial hue of their skin, mere affluence and where they live.

This is oppression in its most dehumanising form, as it seeks to marginalise and suffocate certain groups, robbing them of opportunities, resources, and the fundamental services to which they are entitled.

>

Ironically, the very blood coursing through our veins defies the artificial barriers we erect to divide ourselves. It is a poignant revelation – reminding us that we share a common humanity, inherently worthy of respect, dignity, and equality.

The fight against racism and discrimination transcends mere moral obligation; it is an urgent and vital endeavour toward forging a society that embodies justice and equity. It mandates that we rise up against the insidious roots of discrimination in all their guises, challenging the status quo, and boldly demanding equal rights for all.

This fight compels us to acknowledge that race, wealth, and class must not dictate our treatment of one another. Instead, it is an unwavering truth that every individual is entitled to respect, dignity, and opportunities – regardless of their origins.

It calls us to create a society where the same doors of opportunity swing open for all, where everyone has unfettered access to resources and services, and where merit, not skin colour or socio-economic status, becomes the measure of a person.

This a clarion call to affirm that every human being is worthy and deserving of respect, dignity, and equality.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Laventille