Hanuman Moonsammy belts 55 as Acono advance to Norman's semis

HANUMAN Moonsammy delivered a spectacular batting performance to propel Acono Sauce Team into the semifinals of the premier division in the Norman’s Windball Cricket League 12-over tournament at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on January 19.

Bowling first, Acono Sauce Team struggled to contain Premium as the latter posted a healthy 102/3 in 12 overs. Sheldon Balroop struck 38 not out off just 18 balls with three fours and three sixes and Avian Mejias chipped in with 18 off 29.

In response, opener Moonsammy cracked two fours and five sixes in his innings of 55 off 37 deliveries to steer Acono to 103/3 in 10.4 overs. Fellow opener Roshan Sinanan contributed 29 off 24 balls. Dave Baboolal tried to limit the Acono batsmen with 2/16 in three overs.

Reload, More Fire and Sample 6 (B) also advanced to the premier division semifinals.

The semifinals in the premier and over-40 divisions will be played on January 26 and the champions will be crowned on February 2.

Summarised scores:

Premier division quarterfinals

PREMIUM 102/3 (12 overs) (Sheldon Balroop 38 not out, Avian Mejias 18) vs ACONO SAUCE TEAM 103/3 (10.4 overs) (Hanuman Moonsammy 55, Roshan Sinanan 29; Dave Baboolal 2/16). Acono Sauce won by seven wickets.

SUPERSONIC 46/6 (12 overs) (Kishore Seeboo 15 not out; Keron Noriega 3/7) vs RELOAD (Kyle Chung 20 not out, Sunil Boodansingh 13; Dale Jaggessar 2/19). Reload won by seven wickets.

TCF ANTHRAX NEXT GENERATION 72/7 (12 overs) (Riaff Ali 18, Derrick Jaglal 13; Johnathan Bhim 2/16, Tevon Jadoo 2/17) vs MORE FIRE 73/4 (11.1 overs) (Teron Jadoo 20 not out, Dante Peters 15; R Ali 2/13). More Fire won by six wickets.

SAMPLE 6 (B) 70/5 (12 overs) vs BRENDAN’S DINER SAMPLE 6 (A) 64 - Sample 6 (B) won by six runs.

Over-40 division quarterfinals

CHEERS ELITE 56/5 (12 overs) (Keith Bhudan 16; Nigel Frame 2/5) vs AFAB ROOFING TEAM ANTHRAX 57/3 (11.5 overs) (Ganase Ramharack 17 retired hurt, Safraz Laloo 15). Roofing won by seven wickets.

MONTECO DRIFTERS 142/5 (12 overs) (Dave Baboolal 50, Sunil Boodhansingh 33, Clint Williams 28; Andy Briggs 2/22, Rivan Francis 2/36) vs MOONDOGS 71/9 (12 overs) (Andy Briggs 15; Andy Ruiz 3/7, Roger Khan 3/15). Drifters won by 71 runs.

LEGENDS UTD 58/6 (Imran Khan 17; Carlyle Simmons 2/7, Anil Ragoonath 2/8) vs BLUFFUZZ 59/5 (11.2 overs) (Neil Balroop 24 not out; Rishi Sookaran 2/13). Bluffuzz won by five wickets.

GRANDE ALLEGIANCE ALL STARS 71/3 (12 overs) (Wendell Adams 34) vs CAMPARI ANTHRAX NEXT GENERATION 40 - 72/5 (10.3 overs) (Ryan Baksh 23 not out, Cyrus Balroop 21; Damian Peters 2/0, Gerald Chandoo 2/12). Next Generation won by five wickets.

Consolation plate semifinals

SIC 49/6 (12 overs) (Dale Pran 22; Christopher McConnie 3/13) vs MOONDOGS 51/0 (7.5 overs) (Kaveer Maraj 33 not out, Nirmal Mahadeo 15 not out). Moondogs won ten wickets.

STRIKE FORCE 67/6 (12 overs) (Sheldon Holford 13, Sheldon Thomas 13; Ryan Brusco 3/13) vs ALLEGIANCE 68/4 (9.2 overs) (Rishi Paheman 28, Hospedales Singh 15 not out; Russel Rampersad 3/18). Allegiance won by six wickets.