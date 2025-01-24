Four might vie for Cumuto/Manzanilla

PNM supporters cheer during an entertainment segment at a People's National Movement public meeting. - File photo

FOUR names are so far being considered as possible nominees to become the PNM prospective candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla after the sudden withdrawal of the approved nominee Nadia Ramtahal-Singh due to work commitments, reliable sources told Newsday on January 23.

Agricultural Society (ASTT) president Daryl Rampersad and Agricultural Society vice-chairman Devica Sookoo (daughter of former ASTT president Dhanoo Sookoo) have consented to be nominated, Newsday learnt.

In addition, Newsday understands that a number of party groups are quietly supporting the candidacies of two past nominees offered by the constituency but whom had not found favour with the PNM central screening committee at Balisier House, Port of Spain. These are Latoya Reyes, a procurement officer, and attorney-at-law Sade Mc Queen-Bernard.

Sources said that as of January 23, none of the constituency's 15 party groups had yet sent in any nomination for anyone.

However, Newsday was told Reyes had the silent support of three party groups plus the constituency's youth league, totalling four likely nominations, to date.

>

Likewise, Mc Queen-Bernard was said to be supported by four party groups.

"The young people support Latoya," a source said, "while the professionalism is with Sade."

Newsday understands this is the third time the constituency is trying to select a candidate. Sources said at the first occasion the constituency had supported Reyes, although she did not get the PNM central screening committee's nod.

On the second occasion, the constituency had backed Mc Queen-Bernard who also was not approved by the screening committee.

Singh-Saunders was eventually chosen.

However Newsday was told that Ramtahal-Singh was instructed by her employer that being a political candidate in a general election would breach the Public Service Regulations. Due to family commitments, she had opted to stay in her job and withdraw her candidacy, Newsday learnt.

In the 2020 general election, the UNC's Dr Rai Ragbir won Cumuto-Manzanilla by getting 10,901 votes, ahead of the PNM's Ronney Lochan who got 7,557 votes.

Meanwhile, in the hotly-contested seat of Diego Martin West, Newsday understands broadcaster Hans Des Vignes has picked up the nomination of another party group from January 22-23. The tally of party groups so far is Des Vignes – 15, Yokymma Bethelmy – five, and Curtis Toussaint – two.

In 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley won Diego Martin West tallying 10,791 votes, ahead of the UNC's Marsha Lorraine Walker on 2,569 votes.

>

The Diego Martin West PNM constituency was due to meet on January 23 to consider the nominees, for forwarding to the PNM central screening committee.