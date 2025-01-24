Four foreign-based players chosen for Under-17 women's football team

TT Football Association technical director Anton Corneal watches on during a training session for TT's Under-17 women's football team on January 10. Photo courtesy TTFA media. -

HEAD coach of the national Under-17 girls football team Ayanna Russell has at least four foreign nationals in her 21-member training group available for selection ahead of the opening Concacaf Under-17 Championship tie against US Virgin Islands on January 27.

This match kicks off at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva at 8 pm.

The team is expected to be announced one day before the round one opener but English-based centre back Aniya Thompson (Epsom & Ewell) and Florida-based Mia Lee Chong (Orlando City Academy) are anticipating a call-up.

Also among them are Welling United FC (England) goalkeeper Zaira Aimey and Florida United midfielder Sanni Wilson.

Thompson, who plies her trade in south-west London, is pleased to be part of the TT set up for the first time, and believes her towering height and strength could prove vital for the young squad on their Under-17 World Cup quest.

“I think my strength’s my biggest thing,” said the English-born defender. “I play centre back usually but I’ve been playing in midfield, and I’m really enjoying that.”

Thompson also played for Sutton United, Brighton and Wimbledon girls’ teams.

Jacksonville-based Lee Chong, however, has had prior spells with the TT set up, having played for the Under-14 and Under-15 girls teams over the past four years. She welcomed the new, higher age group challenge ahead and embraces the red, white and black.

She was born in New York, but her dad was born in TT.

“I’m grateful for this experience. I met a couple Under-15s from last year on the Under-17 team so I’m excited for this opportunity to compete against more countries, older players, and to be guided by older players who have more experience. It’s actually been pretty easy (to rejoin the squad) because I was on national teams before. I love it here,” Lee Achong said.

Coach Russell said the in-training players have matured a lot over the past few weeks of intense on and off-field sessions and she’s excited to see them play.

“We’re solid in all the lines. It was very competitive and difficult to select, but the girls who are on the team they want to represent their country and know they are representing something bigger than themselves. They’re a very competitive squad and I urge everyone to come out and see them,” the former national player said at the January 24 training session.

TT are in Group B alongside USVI, Honduras and Belize.

After round robin play, between January 27 and February 1, the six group winners and the two best second-place finishers will advance to the final round, joining the four top-ranked teams – US, Mexico, Canada and Haiti (12 in all).

The Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Qualifiers final round will also be played in a group format consisting three groups of four teams each.

After round-robin play between March 31 and April 6, the three group winners and best second-place finisher qualify for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco later this year.

On TT’s chances, Russell said, “We want to qualify, but I wouldn’t even say that would be the success of it. I’m already seeing success. We do a lot of work off the field, where they have an idea of why they’re here, why they want to represent their country.

“The opportunities that they can get from playing on a national team and moving forward. Everyone is just excited to move forward, but we also have KPIs (key performance indicators) that we are looking at. Obviously we want to go forward, everybody is on board with it. It’s just about the overall performance of the team and meeting the objectives.”

TT Under-17 women’s 21-member team:

Goalkeepers – Zaira Aimey (Welling Utd FC/England), Zofia Richards (Crown Trace), Kenisha Taylor (TT High Performance)

Defenders – Kaitlyn Darwent (QPCC), Hackeemar Goodridge (Trendsetter Hawks), Daniella Paul (Trendsetter Hawks), Kanika Rodriguez (San Augustin FC), Mikaela Yearwood (Cardinal FC), Jessica Nesbitt (Eastern County)

Midfielders – Aniya Thompson (Epsom & Ewell/England), Cherina Steele (QPCC), Ty’Kaiya Dennis (Jewels), Sanni Wilson (Florida Utd/USA), Rori Gittens (Pro Series), Zyesha Potts (Jewels), Mia Lee Chong (Orlando City Academy/USA), Madison Campbell (Jewels), Jayda Herbert (Trendsetter Hawks)

Forwards – Rasheda Archer (Club Sando/AC PoS), Nikita Gosine (Club Sando/Cox), Orielle Martin (QPCC)

