Duke put out of Assembly

BELLE Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford assemblyman Watson Duke was put out of the chamber during the January 23 plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, Tobago.

Presiding Officer Abby Taylor gave the instruction during assemblyman Terance Baynes’ contribution to a motion calling on the Ministry of National Security to establish a Memorandum of Understanding with the THA to address certain security matters on the island. The motion was moved by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Baynes, who strongly criticised Minority Leader Kelvon Morris’ response to the motion, said he had little tolerance for contributions that, in his opinion, do not make sense.

He regarded such contributions as “latrinated talk,” saying, “The reason why it is bothersome is because these are hallowed halls. The information goes on the public record. Young people are listening.”

At this point, Duke interrupted Baynes’ contribution, accusing him of using insulting language.

Taylor responded, “Let’s set the tone for the rest of the year please. Assemblyman Duke, assemblyman Duke, you are addressing your colleagues. This is an august chamber and I won’t allow that. I won’t allow that.”

The Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader continued to object to Baynes’ contribution while seated.

She then instructed the police officers to escort Duke out of the chamber.

“Officers, can you please escort him out? Can you please escort him out of this house please?”

The officers tried to reason with Duke but he appeared to resist.

Taylor asked again, “Kindly escort him out of this house please. Officers please escort him out of this house.”

Duke eventually packed up his belongings and left the chamber.

Taylor suspended the sitting for five minutes.

Later, Duke said via WhatsApp that several violations took place at the sitting.

“The Member for Bethel/New Grange used repeatedly insulting language and impure improper motives to the Minority Leader alluding to the content of his speech as “latrinated stuff.”

He claimed Baynes, assistant secretary, Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, was never stopped or asked to withdraw his statements and apologise to the Presiding Officer.

Duke also accused Taylor of refusing to call him by his proper title – Member for Roxborough/Argyle – but rather referring to him as assemblyman Duke.

“This is out of order. The Presiding Officer has no power to call police to remove me from the THA. Her power is to govern the conduct of the business, not the conduct of assemblymen.”

He further said Taylor acted outside of the limits conferred upon her by the THA Standing Orders.

“She is not the Speaker of the House nor the President of the Senate. As such, she does not have sweeping powers. She acted outside the law and therefore, this is something the public has to debate. She has to be balanced in her conduct of the assembly business.”

WHAT THE STANDING ORDER SAYS

45 (1) – Subject to the provisions of these Standing Orders, debate upon any motion, bill, assembly law or amendment shall be relevant to such motion, bill, assembly law or amendment and a member shall confine his observations to the subject under discussion.

4) It shall be out of order to use offensive or insulting language about members.

5) No member shall impute improper motives to any other member.