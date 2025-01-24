Bafasports to host Carnival Road Race

FILE PHOTO: Participants on the start line at a previous event hosted by Bafasports at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Bafasports

DAVID SCARLETT

BY Athletes, For Athletes (BAFA) Sports, commonly known as Bafasports, is launching 2025 in style with the highly-anticipated Carnival Road Race on January 25.

The organisation has already got the ball rolling with their partnership events, such as the Royhill Relay and the Ham and Hops Breakfast Run, which were hosted on January 5, as well as several virtual events.

The Carnival Road Race, consisting of the 1K for kids and 5K for adults, is a part of the TT Midnight Marathon Series and covers the famous Queen's Park Savannah, well known as the Home of Carnival.

The Kids’ 1K will start the day’s proceedings at 3 pm and is open to children 12 years and under. It promises to have many rewards for its participants, such as the special TT Carnival medal for all finishers, race course photography, hydration and motivation stations, and a finisher t-shirt.

There will also be a musical festival at the finish led by steelpans playing calypso and soca, as well as prizes to be won.

The Carnival 5K for adults will then blast off at 4.30 pm and will have similar rewards to the Kids’ 1K. The distinguishing difference is that there will be cash prizes at stake.

The cost to register for each event is $150 per participant. Part of the proceeds for both events will be donated to children with cancer.

Interested runners may register on Bafasports’ website (bafasports.com) or visit Bafasports social media pages for more information.