$400 fine for throwing away cigarette in front San Fernando cops

A driver has been fined $400 for littering, after he discarded a cigarette butt in front of police, during a routine traffic stop on January 22 near a school in San Fernando.

Avery Hosein pleaded guilty on January 23 when he appeared before magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates' Court. She ordered that he pay the fine within 30 days or, in default, serve three days in jail.

The magistrate also informed Hosein that the maximum penalty for littering under the Litter Act is $4,000. PC Ramcharan laid the charge.

The police said that around 8.45 am on January 22, Ramcharan and other officers were on road traffic exercise duty on Paradise Street near the St Joseph's Convent where the incident occurred. Ramcharan pulled over Hosein's white Nissan wagon in a routine traffic stop.

He asked to see the driving documents and Hosein complied. The policeman found the documents were valid, and while speaking to Hosein, he lit a cigarette and began smoking it.

After smoking half of it, Hosein threw the remaining part along the street in front of the officers. The policeman informed the driver of the offence of littering and told him to pick it up. The court heard that Hosein refused, replying: "Ah not picking up nothing."

When the officer repeated the request, Hosein allegedly called the officer "a demon." Hosein was charged under Section 3 (1)(a) of the Litter Act, Chapter 30:52.