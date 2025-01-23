Machel Montano in Chutney Soca Monarch semis

Machel Montano in his element during the filming of his NPR Tiny Desk concert in Washington, DC. - Photo by Anil Mathi, courtesy of Monk Music

SOCA SUPERSTAR Machel Montano has entered the Chutney Soca Monarch and qualified for the semi-final stage of the event.

The announcement was made via a statement from Southex, and the semifinals will take place on February 8 at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine.

Montano, who is the current Calypso Monarch, has ten road march and seven Soca Monarch titles.

Montano on January 22 released a collaboration with DJ Private Ryan and Chutney superstar Drupatee (Ramgoonai), who sings the hook in Chutney. This is not the first time the pair has collaborated. In 2012, the pair created the smash hit Indian Gyal, which he performed with Drupatee at that year's Chutney Soca Monarch final.

This year’s track Pepper Vine also features local Zess dance sensation Lady Lava and is a fusion of Soca, Chutney and Zess. Montano did not play an active role in Carnival 2024 owing to him being back in school.

>

Also returning to the Chutney stage is past nine-time winner Rikki Jai and Neval Chatelal, who have been absent from competition for a few years. Another notable returns are Chris Garcia, Veekash Sahadeo and Hemlatha “Hurricane” Dindial.

Thirty-four artistes will compete in the semi-final with only nine spots available for the finals. Current titleholder Rick Ramoutar will defend his crown as well as last year's Queen of Chutney, Rawytee Ramroop. She, unlike Ramoutar, is required to qualify through the semi-final round.

On January 13, Montano, along with a group of talented musicians, made history as he became the first Soca artiste to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. The 20-minute concert was uploaded to YouTube, which has over ten million subscribers and nearly 3,000 videos.

He opened the show, in front of a live audience, with his 2007 hit, One More Time, before moving on to the rest of his set.