Reigning kaiso monarch into CSM semis — Machel eyes Chutney crown

Reigning calypso monarch Machel Montano, seen in this photo during the recent filming of his NPR Tiny Desk concert in Washington, DC, has qualified for the semifinals of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition. - Photo by Anil Mathi/Courtesy of Monk Music

CALL HIM King of Soca, King of Calypso and King of the Road – Machel Montano has won them all. Yet he is still hungry for more and in particular, he is hungry for chutney.

Montano, a performing veteran is yearning to add another feather to his cap for 2025 in the form of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) crown.

News broke on Thursday that the reigning calypso monarch had not only thrown his hat into the CSM ring but has qualified for the semifinal round which will take place at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine on February 8.

The purse for the 2024 CSM was $400,000 and that was won by Rick Ramoutar.

The show’s promoter and CEO of Southex George Singh said on Thursday that a prize had not yet been settled for this year's competition but he was hoping it would be more (than the prize in 2024).

Singh said he was buoyed by Montano’s inclusion in this year’s competition adding that this was a fitting addition to the dynamics for a show and competition that is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Social media immediately lit up with commentators applauding the pronouncement with some ardent Montano fans saying, “he already win” and, “He is a winner.”

Montano dropped his selection for the competition, “Pepper Vine,” only on January 22.

Calls to Montano's cellphone were not answered. His mother Elizabeth, in a phone call, said she was no longer her son's manager and could not comment as she was otherwise engaged.

Montano has ten road march and seven soca monarch titles to his name.

On January 22, he released a collaboration with DJ Private Ryan and Chutney superstar Drupatee (Ramgoonai). This is not the first time the pair has collaborated. In 2012, the pair created the smash hit Indian Gyal, which he performed with Drupatee at that year's Chutney Soca Monarch final.

The chutney soca track Pepper Vine also features local Zess dance sensation Lady Lava and is a fusion of soca, chutney and zess.

Singh told Newsday, shortly after he issued a press release announcing the semi finals, that a number of big-name former CSM champs were also returning to the competition including nine-time monarch Rikki Jai and former winner Neval Chatelal.

Jai was said to be asleep in New York when Newsday called his cellphone on Thursday.

Singh said that for 2025, he is planning to take CSM to a whole different level and is certain Montano’s presence would add to that dimension.

“I am happy to see Machel here. I think he will bring a lot to the table as our most renowned artiste in TT. I am happy he is on the stage at CSM,” Singh said. He added that it was Montano who contacted him and expressed a desire to enter the competition.

“He did all this on his own. I sent him the registration form and told him what the process was. He went through it, submitted his registration form, paid his registration fee, sent me the song, Pepper Vine, which he dropped on Wednesday.”

He explained there is a screening process from which the semi-finalists are selected. “Yes, Machel did go through the screening process,” Singh confirmed.

There have been tons of reactions to the news and Singh said what he has received, from competing artistes as well, have been positive.

“Everybody is excited about Machel being here. People have the utmost respect for him in the industry and recognise he can take the show to a different level. Rikki (Jai) in particular, is very happy to have Machel on the stage with him.”

Singh contradicted some of the social media commentators expressing opinions that a win was already in the bag for Montano.

“Before you get to the finals, you have to go through the semifinals. You cannot turn your back on Rikki who is a nine-time monarch,” Singh cautioned, adding that defending champ Rick Ramoutar surely wouldn't surrender his title without a fight and then there is former monarch Neval Chatelal, Montano also has to contend with.

“I can tell you one thing, it is going to be an interesting show.”

The competition will not only see a return of artistes who have been absent for five years and more, but a diversity of genres and collaborations of chutney soca, calypsonians and soca artistes who have qualified for the semis.

Included in the line up are Vanessa Ramoutar and Olatunji, Shiva M and Jadel, Nal Ramdass and calypsonian Reece, as well as Reshma Ramlal and Lil Bitts. Hemlatta Ramdial will also compete for the first time in many years as would Chris Garcia of Chutney Bacchanal fame.

Singh was overjoyed to see the fusion of Indo and Afro melodies and rhythms. “That is what Chutney Soca is all about. It represents what the music is all about.”

National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said he too was very happy to see Montano throwing his hat in the chutney soca ring.

“It is admirable he is taking part in all the competitions because he is the reigning calypso monarch of TT.

“Competitions have made singers, bar none, including him, what and who they are. It propels to where we want to go."

“He is a role model for others to emulate. He motivates others. In fact, he is motivating me to enter next year's chutney soca monarch competition, because although I am 72, I am still competing, not because I have to, but because I choose to," Gypsy said.

Gypsy recognised there would be criticisms from some about Montano entering the CSM, but added that once Montano has the desire he – just like anyone else – should not be barred because of age or experience or past glories.

He disagreed with the notion that chutney soca is an Indo-based artform.

“It is a TT artform, a derivative of this thing called calypso music, open to all. This inclusion augurs well for us. It shows our versatility and flexibility. We are always to quick to dismantle what we have in favour of what other people say or do. If we continue to do that, our creativity will dwindle, one of these days,” Gypsy said.