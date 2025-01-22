TTFA Women’s Football director: WoLF clubs need to focus on youth development

TTFA Director of Women’s Football Jinelle James -

DAVID SCARLETT

TT Football Association (TTFA)’s Director of Women’s Football Jinelle James strongly believes clubs in the nation’s top-flight women’s league must do more to create paths of succession for aspiring girls who seek to have a career in football.

Speaking at the TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) launch at the TTFA Technical Centre, Couva, on January 18, James addressed the league’s stakeholders and implored the various footballing institutions to do their part in facilitating youth development for the future.

She highlighted that none of the league’s clubs have academies or any systems in place to allow girls to improve their craft, nor any teams in the G-League, the country’s premier girls’ tournament.

Many of the league’s clubs have their own issues and have not been in a position to provide such a platform. The 2025 TT WoLF season was initially due to start with 14 teams. However, due to various problems, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers Women and MIC Mathura Reunited Women were forced to withdraw from the competition prior to its launch.

Nevertheless, James commended the TTFA for doing their part in developing the women’s game in TT, particularly via the G-League, which has been a stage that allows players like Nikita Gosine, Natalia Gosine, Rori Gittens and Scarlett Cole to shine and earn places on the National Women’s U-15 and U-17 teams.

She also praised the schools for assisting in developing girls at a competitive level.

She said, “For the past couple of years, the TTFA has been focused on developing and growing women’s football, starting at the grassroots level, (as well as) retaining Women and keeping them involved.

“It’s so important for us to focus in growing the women’s game in TT. (However), none of the Trinidad clubs (in the league) are in the G-League. So, we continue to face the problem circulating the same 360 players every year. How are we growing women’s football?”

She continued, “Some of the older, senior players who be involved in coaching, administration or some form of leadership roles in clubs, are still playing – (which) is fantastic as they can share their experience with the younger players, but what are we doing to encourage then to direct the future? Who better than us (women) to direct young players?

“We know the feeling, we know what it’s like, we know what they’re going through. We know. So who’s better than to help a young female player in their growth and development?”

James also urged the clubs to go to the schools around their areas and introduce girls into their academies (when initiated) so that each club can implement their own systems and styles of development to eventually bolster the National Team.

“In our Senior Women’s Team, there is a gap because of the lack of succession and there was a lack of vision,” she expressed. “But, I’m happy to say that the TTFA is really focused on grassroots development, women in football and women as coaches. There will be no expectations (to perform at the national level) if we do not put in the work.”

Following Point Pioneers’ 4-2 victory over Combined Ballerz WFC on the opening day on Saturday, matchday two of the TT WoLF saw a double-header hosted at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, where Police WFC got their campaign off to a strong start with a resounding 3-0 win against Black Panthers WFC from Tobago.

Defence Force WFC followed suit, thumping Tobago Chicas 6-0. Alexcia Ali opened the scoring for the Army Women in the 14th minute before Aaliyah Trim (39’) and Aaliyah Prince (40+1’) gave Defence Force a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Second-half goals from Naomie Guerra (42’), Aaliyah Prince (44’) and Chrissy Mitchell (54’) propelled Defence Force to a mammoth victory over the Tobagonian outfit.

Matchday Three action of the TT WoLF will take place on January 26.