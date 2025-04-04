Cool It stop Coca in Fishing Pond final

Cool It FC celebrate winning the 2025 Fishing Pond Football League title. -

Cool It FC edged a youthful Coca All-Stars 1-0 on March 29 to be crowned Fishing Pond Football League champions, and pocket the $15,000 first prize.

A close-range, first-half goal from former national footballer Collin Samuel proved the difference as Cool It defended their 2019 title in the first-ever final under lights at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground.

The tournament was not held for six years owing to covid19 and the death of its former organiser Prakash Ramkissoon in 2021.

However, Fishing Pond villager Churchill Sookhoo revived the tournament this year and promised to build on the work of his predecessor.

An animated Cool It manager Sherwin "Pigeon" Joseph was pumped after the win and told Newsday their previously unbeaten opponents had no match for the experience in his squad.

Apart from Samuel, former 2006 Soca Warriors World Cup player Anton Wolfe was also among Cool It's ranks.

Joseph said, "This victory was one where we defend we championship from the last six years. We defend we throne. It was rather easy.

"We knew as soon as we scored we get the victory. We beat them with experience. They weren't confident enough to say they could beat we. Cool It is one of the best sides around the region. It was no problem at all.

"Congratulations to them. For their first appearance, they did well. But they met their match."

Cool It were indebted to their goalie Keston Aberdeen who pulled off a string of quality saves, especially in the first half.

Cool It winger Brendon Figueroa was also a thorn in Coca's defence for the majority of the game with his direct approach and trickery proving a lot to contain.

However, Coca were guilty of making a number of sloppy mistakes, especially in their own half, and were eventually punished by Samuel.

Although they lifted their offensive game to test Aberdeen a few times after falling behind, their errors in defence continued and as time ticked, their offence began falling apart as well.

Coca All-Stars collected $8,000 for placing second.

In the earlier match, Fishing Pond United defeated Manzanilla 2-1 to take third place.

Speaking with Newsday, Sookhoo said the aim this year was to reach a wider audience through live streaming of games and use of social media.

"We wanted to show what Fishing Pond have. Fishing Pond is love. We want to expose the beauty of the community for the wider part of the country," he said.

Sookhoo said he dipped in his pocket weekly to maintain the ground.

He said he was pleased to see hundreds of people turn up for the final and said the economic impact of the league cannot be understated.

"The league brought along options. It brought along a source of income for some villagers. You could walk out your house (and sell something). Who could make pies; who selling doubles; I seeing corn soup selling tonight. It's a blessing to create these job opportunities for the community."

Sanjiv Boodhu, owner of Ojoe's fabric store, Sangre Grande, sponsored the first prize.

Boodhu is the PNM candidate for Cumuto/Manzanilla in the general election.

He said, "This event, as you can see, is a main attraction for Fishing Pond and brings together teams from all throughout Sangre Grande, and even outside."

Boodhu said the tournament has his company's support and he is looking forward to working with any organisation that has youths' best interest at heart."

He said sport allows for sustainable economic livelihoods and development for all stakeholders, including players, coaches, trainers and management.

"Sport is essential to our national development," he said.