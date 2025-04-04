UTT gets $95k grant from Ministry of Sport

Members of UTT’s Centre for Kinesiology, Physical Education and Sport Faculty off to Jamaica for a conference. Front row (left to right): Kyle Hannays, Dr Ato Rockcliffe, Ravi Lutchman, Peer Nasseir, Gina Ragbir, Dr Karen Ince, Dr Candice Thomas. Back row (left to right): Dr Kerry Dollaway, Dr Marlon Melville, Dr Joel Paul. -

The University of Trinidad and Tobago’s (UTT) Centre for Kinesiology, Physical Education, and Sport (CKPES) has received a $95,000 grant from the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

The grant has facilitated a UTT team comprising Dr Kerry Dollaway, assistant professor and programme leader, CKPES, along with ten CKPES faculty members, to attend the 11th Caribbean Sport Science Conference in Kingston, Jamaica, to showcase the cutting-edge sports research conducted at UTT.

This year’s conference runs from April 3-6 and will explore the theme: Re-engineering Sports for the Future: Administration, Coaching, and Sustainability for a New Era.

The conference will serve as a vital platform for regional and international professionals to present research, exchange ideas and advance the future of sports in the Caribbean.

In a media release, UTT said the participation by its faculty underscores its commitment to research-driven innovation and development in sports sciences, coaching, and athlete development.

The university thanked Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis; Gabre McTair, Director of Physical Education and Sport; the ministry’s grants secretariat; and all who assisted.