‘Pres’ San F’do keep chances alive for T20 repeat

Fatima College’s Larell Guissepi bowls to Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Jaden Joseph during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 quarterfinal, on April 3 at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AADIAN Racha was clearly in a hurry to return to school as he slammed 44 not out off 18 deliveries to steer defending champions Presentation College San Fernando into the semifinals of the PowerGen Intercol T20 tournament.

Playing against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at the Balmain Recreation Ground in Couva on April 3, Racha struck one four and five sixes in his innings as Presentation chased down 145 to win. “Pres” closed on 149/3 in 18.3 overs to win by seven wickets.

The 2024 champions also got significant contributions from Ethan Ramcharan and Riyaad Mohammed. Ramcharan made 47 off 44 deliveries (six fours) and Mohammed hit 42 off 37 (three fours, two sixes).

Earlier, Vishnu scored 144/7 in 20 overs batting first. Aaron Basant showed form, scoring a brisk 88 off 54 balls with ten fours and four sixes. Ishmael Ali was the next best batsman with 28 off 41.

Keifer Ghisyawan was the chief destroyer for Presentation as he grabbed 3/15 in two overs. Opening bowlers Racha and Zion Phillip were also among the wickets, grabbing 2/24 and 2/30 respectively. Racha earned his maiden TT Red Force call-up earlier this year.

Premier division 50-over champions Presentation College Chaguanas, St Mary’s College and Naparima College also booked places in the semifinals.

St Mary’s crushed Toco Secondary by 187 runs in the first match of a doubleheader at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. Jesse Sookwah (63) and Nathan Sancho (6/5) were the standout performers for St Mary’s.

In the second game, Presentation Chaguanas defeated Fatima by 38 runs. Luke Ali’s 67 and Fareez Ali’s 4/22 led the way for Presentation.

At the Caldrac Sports Club in Couva, Naparima College got past Hillview College by four wickets. Aadi Ramsaran continued his promising season for “Naps” with 2/27 and 37.

Summarised scores:

VISHNU BOYS’ HINDU COLLEGE 144/7 (20 overs) (Aaron Basant 88, Ishmael Ali 28; Keifer Ghisyawan 3/15, Aadian Racha 2/24, Zion Phillip 2/30) vs PRESENTATION COLLEGE SAN FERNANDO 149/3 (18.3 overs) (Ethan Ramcharan 47, A Racha 44 not out, Riyaad Mohammed 42; Ishmael Ali 1/15). Presentation won by seven wickets.

ST MARY’S 209/3 (Jesse Sookwah 63, Jadon Simon 49 not out, Ryan Yearwood 40; Matthias Edwards 1/26) vs TOCO 22 (9.1 overs) (Nathan Sancho 6/5, Samir Boodoo 3/20). St Mary’s won by 187 runs.

HILLVIEW 111 (19.5 overs) (Renaldo Fournillier 30, Rajeev Ramgoolie 19; Aarion Mohammed 2/15, Aadi Ramsaran 2/27, Mathew Cooper 2/34) vs NAPARIMA 115/6 (18.4 overs) (A Ramsaran 37, Amrit Pittiman 37; Jordan Mohammed 2/15, Tyler Ramroop 2/31). Naparima won by four wickets.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE CHAGUANAS 146/4 (20 overs) (Luke Ali 67, Darrius Batoosingh 35; Kaiden Pollard 2/37) vs FATIMA 108/6 (20 overs) (Adrian Mahase 37 not out, Kaiden Pollard 30, Fareez Ali 4/22, Daron Dhanraj 2/15). Presentation won by 38 runs.