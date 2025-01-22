Monetising YouTube in Trinidad and Tobago

How to monetise YouTube -

Can YouTube be monetised in the Caribbean? It’s a common question and the answer is a resounding yes.

Despite widespread misconceptions, creators across the Caribbean – whether in Jamaica, TT, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana or the Bahamas – can absolutely monetise YouTube.

YouTube is one of the only platforms that offers direct monetisation to Caribbean creators, through Google AdSense.

In this article, we’ll break down the ins and outs of YouTube monetisation, the criteria to qualify, how to set up AdSense and tips for maximising your earnings as a Caribbean creator.

To begin earning, you must join the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP). Here’s how to qualify:

· 1,000 subscribers: Build a community of engaged viewers.

· 4,000 valid public watch hours: Accumulate watch time from public videos over the past 12 months or achieve ten million views on Shorts in 90 days.

· AdSense account: Set up AdSense to receive payments and set it with the Caribbean country where you live.

· Content compliance: Follow YouTube’s policies on community guidelines, copyright and monetisation.

Once eligible, you can apply for YPP through YouTube Studio.

After approval, you’ll unlock monetisation features like ads, memberships and Super Chats.

YouTube pays creators via Google AdSense, which allows you to link your local bank account for direct deposits.

Payment options:

· Direct deposit: Payments are sent directly to your bank account in US dollars. If your account is in your local currency, the bank automatically converts the funds. A pro tip is to open a US-currency account to keep payments in US dollars and avoid conversion fees.

· Cheque in the mail: While still available, this method is slower and less reliable. Cheques can take weeks to arrive and often involve processing fees.

AdSense payout threshold

AdSense releases payments once your balance reaches US$100. If this threshold isn’t met in a given month, your earnings roll over to the next.

Payments are processed around the 21st of each month for the previous month’s earnings. Direct deposits typically arrive within one-five business days.

This is how to add your bank account to AdSense

· Log in to your AdSense account and navigate to payments > payment methods > add payment method.

· Select Add new wire transfer details.

· Enter your bank details: name of bank account, bank name, SWIFT code and account number.

· Save the payment method and verify it with a test deposit from Google.

Are YouTube shorts monetised?

Yes, YouTube Shorts are monetised. Shorts are vertical videos under 60 seconds, designed for quick engagement.

Revenue from Shorts is shared through ad revenue pooling: ads run between Shorts and earnings are distributed based on views.

To qualify, you must:

· Be part of YPP.

· Have 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours or ten million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

Bonus tip: Shorts benefit from YouTube’s integration with Google search, meaning they can appear in search results when users ask related questions.

This boosts visibility and drives additional traffic to your channel.

How much can you earn from YouTube ads?

Earnings from YouTube ads depend on your audience location, content type and ad engagement.

Creators earn through Cost Per Mille (CPM) – payment per 1,000 views – and Cost Per Click (CPC) – payment for ad clicks.

Caribbean creators typically see lower CPM rates than creators in the US or UK, but this can be offset by attracting a global audience.

Alternative ways to monetise without ads

Ad revenue is just one of many ways to earn on YouTube.

Here are additional monetisation strategies:

· Channel memberships: Offer exclusive perks to paying subscribers.

Super chats and stickers: Allow fans to tip during livestreams.

· BrandConnect: Collaborate with brands for sponsored content.

· Affiliate marketing: Promote products and earn commissions.

· Merchandise: Sell branded items directly via YouTube.

Best niches for YouTube monetisation

Certain niches attract higher-paying advertisers, offering better CPM rates. Examples include:

· Personal finance: Budgeting, investing and financial advice.

· Technology: Gadget reviews and tutorials.

· Education: How-to videos and online courses.

· Health and fitness: Wellness, workouts and nutrition.

Choosing a niche that aligns with your passion and audience can maximise both your earnings and engagement.

Whether you’re creating Shorts, long-form videos or leveraging other monetisation features like memberships and BrandConnect, YouTube offers unparalleled opportunities for Caribbean creators. Start building your audience, create consistent content and take advantage of YouTube monetisation to turn your passion into profit.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify or Google podcasts.