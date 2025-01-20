Trade Ministry, TTMA lead trade mission to Dominica

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, leads a trade mission to Dominica alongside the TTMA and 29 companies from January 19-22. - Photo courtesy MTI

The Trade Ministry and TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) are leading 29 companies on a four-day trade mission to Dominica from January 19-22.

In a release, the ministry said the mission will be led by Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, TTMA vice president Emil Ramkissoon and CEO Dr Mahindra Ramdeen.

"The mission is the first for the year and signifies a pivotal step towards mutual growth and partnership between the two countries which will establish frameworks for future business opportunities," the release said.

The mission is organised by the TTMA and supported by the Trade Ministry with the aim of creating business opportunities for TT exporters to conduct business with buyers from Dominica.

"The TTMA is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as our manufacturers explore these avenues for business development and collaboration. This trade mission highlights the steadfast commitment of the manufacturing sector to growth and earning foreign exchange for TT."

Beverage company and winner of the TTMA’s Manufacturer of the Year award for 2023, Blue Waters, is among the delegation.

Other companies include printing and packaging company Premier Label Company Ltd; farmer-owned and run cocoa co-operative Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-operative Society Ltd; and Eximbank.

The mission will also consist of companies across the food and beverage, construction, printing and packing, chemical and household, construction and services sectors.

"These companies will participate in organised business-to-business meetings in their respective markets," the release said.

TT currently maintains a positive trade balance with Dominica, presenting a significant opportunity to boost exports.

The trade mission will create avenues for these companies to further penetrate the Dominican market and provide the opportunity for them to gain useful market intelligence.

The Trade Ministry said it will also use this opportunity to engage in bilateral discussions with its ministerial counterparts and other key officials in Dominica.

"These discussions will seek to strengthen trade relations between TT and Dominica. The discussions will also aid in advancing the export prospects for local companies," the release said.

Dominica is TT’s eighth-largest export market and tenth-largest source of imports in Caricom.

Overall, it is the 35th largest export market and 88th import market amongst all of the country’s trading partners.

"The mission aims to strengthen economic ties by building robust business relationships, allow local businesses to explore new markets and pave the way for innovative collaborations," the release said.