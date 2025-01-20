Kamla hails Trump, bashes 'woke' Biden administration

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump stand together before the start of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, Monday. - AP PHOTO

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was gushing in praise for new US President Donald Trump, while damning the work of the former Joe Biden administration.

She issued a statement on January 20, minutes after Trump's inauguration for a second term, as the 47th president. She said it was a great day for democracy.

"I sincerely congratulate President Trump on his historic inauguration, his entire government, and the American people on this truly great day for their democracy."

She saluted Trump’s "resilience, commitment, and fighting spirit", saying he survived assassination attempts, political persecution, and years of personal attacks, but triumphed in the end.

"The previous administration in the United States has been a disaster for the American people and the world.

"They focused on pushing a woke, extreme left-wing agenda that offended basic common sense and morality, overturned the norms of civilised public life, disoriented and mutilated children, censored and cancelled dissenting views, disparaged religious and conservative values, fuelled wars around the world, weaponised the judicial system against political opponents and increased nepotism, corruption, crime, poverty, homelessness and wealth inequality."

Persad-Bissessar said Trump’s inaugural speech contained a list of executive orders that was faithful to his campaign promises, which had been the basis of his comprehensive electoral victory.

"I anticipate significant and dramatic changes in international co-operation, diplomacy, foreign affairs, and bilateral relations."

She looked forward to a return of meritocracy, excellence and intelligence as a standard criterion for accessing equal opportunities.

"The peoples of TT and the USA have profound and essential connections at many levels, and our futures are inevitably intertwined.

"President Trump is the leader America needs right now, and I wish him and his government God’s richest blessings and guidance in all their actions for the greater good of America and the rest of the world. I wish President Trump and the American people every success in the next four years."