Gun, ammo found in Arouca prison raid

Golden Grove Prison located in Golden Grove, Arouca. File Photo

A nine-mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, seven cell phones and ten homemade weapons were seized by police during a joint inter-agency operation at the Maximum-Security Prison, Golden Grove Road, Arouca, on April 4.

A media release on March 4 said the operation was carried out between 12 pm and 7.30 pm, led by DCP of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin and ACP North East, Rishi Singh, along with acting Commissioner of Prisons, Carlos Corraspe.

The operation also involved officers from the Northern Division North Gang Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch, crime scene investigators, the Canine Unit and the Prison Emergency Response Unit.

It said the team targeted specific divisions in the prison, which led to the discovery. The weapons were processed by crime scene investigators.

The release concluded, saying both services remain committed to working together to disrupt criminal activities, enhance security in correctional facilities and safeguard the public from threats posed by illicit operations in prison.

>

A statement from the Prisons Service via its Facebook page on April 3 described the exercise as an orchestrated joint security operation and said it is now the subject of an "intense police investigation."

"Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Carlos Corraspe, expressed concern regarding the presence of dangerous items in the prison but also expressed gratification that continued collaboration with the police has led to the discovery of the items."

The post said Corraspe sought to "reassure all prison officers their safety, both on and off the job, remains the main concern of the prison executive, with all efforts focused on this important priority."

He also wanted to "reassure all stakeholders of the Prison Service and the wider public their safety and security are the service's main objectives."

The statement concluded all investigations and operations continue apace to allow for the service efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment in the prisons.