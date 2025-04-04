[UPDATED] Tobago stakeholders welcome visit from Sandals exec

Martin George

TOBAGO stakeholders have welcomed the news that Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International’s executive chairman, is expected to meet with several key government officials, including THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on April 7.

Prime Minister Stuart Young confirmed the visit on April 3 during the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

The announcement came three weeks after former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed at a function to mark the practical completion of the new ANR Robinson International Airport terminal on March 15 that he had spoken to Stewart about the possibility of returning to Tobago to construct a hotel.

Sandals withdrew plans to build a hotel on the island six years ago owing to negative publicity in relation to environmental concerns and whether proper clearance was obtained to construct it.

At the function, Rowley had said that Sandals’ decision to pull out of the project was perhaps his biggest regret as Prime Minister.

He also pleaded with Augustine and Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke to make themselves available for the discussions with Stewart.

Augustine later told the Tobago People’s Party’s special convention on March 23 that Tobago wants a Sandals on the island but on its own terms.

On April 3, Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George said the meeting was a good sign.

“It is definitely a big plus if it is that Sandals is willing to restart the talks with Tobago or with Trinidad and Tobago as a whole in relation to them putting their two resorts, the Sandals resort and the beaches resort back in Tobago,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note.

“This is going to be the biggest boost for Tobago’s tourism, along with the new airport terminal, which is going to bring in the flights, the airlift and passengers that we all look forward to. And of course, with that will be all the increases in business, economy and commerce.

“So therefore, this is the best news that I have heard and I hope the we, in Tobago, understand the importance of it and do not do anything to jeopardise or to sabotage these efforts and we ensure that we actually work along with them and co-operate to ensure that we actually get this deal done.”

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Alpha Lorde regarded the development as an excellent opportunity for the island.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had indicated as much that this would be happening sooner rather than later in terms of the starting of talks. So it’s not a surprise and I think it is a positive step. I don’t want to put it as though, yes, we win, everything is done. But it’s a positive step,” he said.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris welcomed the news that Stewart has agreed to resume discussions.

“I have been unwavering in my support for high-value hotel developments that can revitalise Tobago’s stagnant tourism industry,” he told Newsday via WhatsApp.

“Just last year, I took a motion to the House endorsing such initiatives and remain consistent in my belief that a project of Sandals’ calibre is precisely what Tobago needs at this critical time.”

Morris claimed that under the Farley Augustine-led THA administration, Tobago has failed to attract new flights or serious hotel developments, “leaving our economy in decline.”

He lauded Rowley and Young for re-engaging Sandals on the possibility of restarting what he expects will be a “transformative project.”

Morris noted Sandals had established its brand in St Vincent “where its Prime Minister publicly thanked Tobago for allowing them to reap the benefits of new flights, increased international arrivals and substantial economic growth.”

But he observed that “as we move toward progress once again, we are already seeing the chief obstructionists re-emerging from their silence.”

Morris said Tobagonians must not allow themselves to be misled again.

“This time, we must recognise those who have consistently stood in the way of progress, ignoring the hardships facing our people while conveniently finding their voices only to stifle economic opportunities.”

He urged Tobagonians to ignore those who have no genuine interest in the island’s well-being.

