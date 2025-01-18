Woman shot during high-speed police chase on Beetham Highway

- File photo

A woman was shot by a stray bullet during a high-speed chase and shootout between police and car thieves along the Beetham Highway shortly after 5.30 pm on January 18.

Initial reports said police were alerted about a stolen vehicle, which was taken from Bon Air, Arouca by armed men.

Officers on patrol spotted the vehicle as it exited the Maritime Flyover, Barataria and gave chase.

Both vehicles were driving on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Beetham Highway when the bandits allegedly fired at the officers, who returned fire, police said.

During the exchange, the woman believed to be a resident of Beetham, was shot.

>

Newsday contacted several senior police officers, who were either unaware of the shooting or confirmed they were on their way to the scene.