Las Lomas family remembers murdered teen at memorial service

Isabella Megan Teelucksingh - File photo

The family of a Las Lomas teenager who was shot dead on January 16, 2024, will be hosting a memorial service at their home today (January 18) to keep her memories alive.

Isabella Megan Teelucksingh, 15, affectionately known as Izzy, was shot and killed and another woman injured during a dispute.

“Despite the family’s sorrow, we are committed to keeping her memory alive. We hope that her legacy will inspire others. She was kind and had lots of ambition and potential,” a close relative told Newsday.

“Izzy wanted to be a pharmacist, an entrepreneur and a content creator. She was skilled at free-hand drawing. Her mother is trying to be strong for her husband and their two other children.”

Isabella, a form four student at Carapichaima East Secondary School, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, one day after being shot near her home.

A month after her death, a plaque was unveiled in her honour at Savary Road, Las Lomas No 1.

Many people have left envelopes at the site with messages of solidarity, sharing their own stories of loss and coping with grief.

Police charged Sunil Ramjattan, a fellow resident, with Teelucksingh's murder as well as the wounding of the other woman.

He remains in custody, and the case is pending in court.

Teelucksingh would have turned 16 on October 7, 2024.