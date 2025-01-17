UNC, reconsider putting back Lee

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. -

THE EDITOR: The UNC faces a critical decision in its selection of candidates for the next general election, particularly in the constituency of Pointe-à-Pierre.

Speculation that David Lee, the sitting MP with charges pending, might be put forward as the party’s candidate raises serious concerns. This decision could be a strategic misstep with significant political ramifications for both the UNC and that constituency.

While he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the potential for a guilty verdict creates a substantial risk for the UNC. Should he be re-elected and is subsequently found guilty, it would not only result in the immediate loss of a parliamentary seat but also deal a severe blow to the party’s credibility.

This could empower political opponents and drive away potential voters especially those who value transparency and integrity in their representatives.

Re-selecting a candidate facing such allegations may erode public confidence in the UNC’s commitment to ethical governance.

Constituents in Pointe-à-Pierre deserve a candidate who can focus on their needs without the distraction of legal battles or the stigma of charges pending. By fielding Mr Lee, the party risks sending the wrong message – that loyalty to an individual outweighs the need for accountability and good governance.

This provides the UNC with an opportunity to introduce fresh representation in Pointe-à-Pierre. A new, unblemished candidate could reinvigorate that constituency, strengthen the party’s image and demonstrate a commitment to renewal and reform.

This is particularly important in a political landscape where public perception and trust are critical.

The consequences of re-selecting Lee are not limited to Pointe-à-Pierre. If he is found guilty post-election, the fallout could ripple through the UNC’s broader political standing, affecting its reputation and undermining its ability to present itself as a viable alternative government.

The UNC has a duty to its supporters, constituents and the nation to uphold the highest standards of political representation. Re-selecting David Lee in the face of pending charges would be very risky. It is an avoidable mistake.

The party must prioritise the integrity of its leadership and seize this opportunity to rebuild trust and ensure its candidates embody the values the UNC claims to represent. The people of Pointe-à-Pierre deserve better and the UNC must rise to the occasion.

S. LAKHAN

Claxton Bay