40 days to change ways, Trinidad and Tobago's direction

Terrence Honore. -

THE EDITOR: Recently I was invited to speak at a 40-day service, a traditional religious occasion marking the number of days after the passing of a family, friend or foe. It is a sacred season in the Christian community, but the number 40 also speaks to fasting times and is revered by several world religions.

It was no surprise that by design or happenstance that the ruling PNM party pulled a 40-day call out of the political hat. The date for the general election was announced on March 18, a clear 40 days to polling day on April 28. The declaration came right after the passing of the party baton from the old Prime Minister to the new young Prime Minister. It made for an easy comparison to the 40-day tradition.

The election call is like the 40 days in many ways. During the period, spiritual things happen, people are renewed or transformed, while on the other hand memories are collected and recalled for those who have passed. The final day, polling day, marks the beginning of the "new" phase of life for our country.

Then there will be the customary gathering for the celebration of an election victory, much like the traditional 40 days, announcing a symbolic "death" to one party and new life to another. There will be all the symbolism, victory chants or, conversely, words of comfort and consolation. Then we’ll all reflect on the promises made and the renewed life granted to the nation.

But even while we are campaigning, we are caught up in the holiness of the seasons. The just ended Muslim fasting days for the holy month of Ramadan and the Christian observance of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, leading to the Easter celebration. It’s a holy time. A period for spiritual reflection. I hope we drive away the violent and destructive spirits in our midst, to reduce all the crime and commess.

>

With all these spiritual observations, we should be well prepared for the election. At the end of the 40 days, we shouldn’t be celebrating the "death" of our consciences to the malaise around us, but a renewal of spirit through prayer and purification.

And all those who enter into the political arena must do so with a pure heart and willing mind. And not be unkind to one another, speaking their picong with love, being true in character as the aspiration to the political office requires. We need a lot of prayers after nomination day.

I really hope the end of the 40 days will find us in spiritual reflection. Although it will also be a time of sad loss for one party and a victory for another. I hope we will wake up on polling day and stand in line to cast a vote of commitment to God and country. And we will live on in love, not in hate, in hope and not in despair.

Let’s make our journey to polling day a period of prayer and contemplation, and wisely use all that remains of the 40 days to change our ways and the direction of our nation.

TERRENCE HONORE

San Fernando