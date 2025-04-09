Difficulty finding relocated library

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Carnegie Free Library is a landmark in San Fernando. It is rumoured that this historic red building at the top of High Street will be named a heritage site in the future.

When the lending section of the library was relocated to Coffee Street it was fairly accessible. A round-d-town taxi would take you there. Schoolchildren and seniors would be seen using the computers. National and religious festivals and matters of public interest would be vividly displayed. The staff provided lectures and outreach programmes.

A few weeks ago I decided to visit the library. I heard it was relocated to St Vincent Street. I inquired from a few people on the street about its exact location. No one seemed to know. As I continued, I saw the Nalis sign on the wall of a building.

The lending library is now housed at the San Fernando North Community Centre in a space as large as my living room. I was warmly welcomed by the three staff members, who I known from the library’s previous locations. Even the books, many of which I have read, seemed happy to see me.

The few shelves made me nostalgic for a place to sit and browse. The small children’s area had a table and chairs for four very little toddlers.

The street is very quiet except for a few passing vehicles. I can’t see parents trusting to send their children on their own. The elderly will have to be of strong will to brave the hilly terrain. One young woman visited while I was there.

Mr Mayor, I realise this location is temporary because TT’s second city deserves better. The location of this important section leaves much to be desired. To borrow part of a phrase from the Minister of Sport: Mr Mayor, "Nobody goes there."

MARION BARZEY-TUITT

La Brea