Once upon a time in Trinimad

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Once upon a time in a place called Trinimad, there were a group of wicked monsters that had no consideration or mercy for innocent beings.

These monsters would play music very, very loud in their homes, their bars, in their car shows and other events. The noise terrorised people in the surrounding areas, especially at night, when they needed to rest.

People were losing sleep and it started affecting their mental health, their physical bodies, their performance at work, their children's education. Some even started falling asleep while driving because of the lack of sleep, and lost their lives.

The people turned to the relevant authorities over and over but nobody seemed to want to do their job and kept making excuses and playing the blame game.

The people soon reached their limits and realised the law wasn't on their side. They knew they were left with no alternative but to fight lawlessness with lawlessness.

>

So, in a land where criminals were abundant, seeking the services of the underworld wasn't difficult, so that's where many turned to. The people didn't feel guilty to do this, because they had tried all legal means and nothing worked.

They knew if they didn't do something, sooner or later, they'd either lose their minds or their lives by falling asleep at a time and place they weren't supposed to.

And so the mercenaries started visiting these monsters and sharing pop-pop-pop popcorn, not finishing them off, but injuring them badly and letting them know why they got what they got.

Before you know it, monsters everywhere were afraid to terrorise people with loud music and started to behave themselves. The end.

D.F REDMOND

Laventille