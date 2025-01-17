Hummingbird Gold for Bond – US Ambassador recognised for contribution in Trinidad and Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo congratulates outgoing US Ambassador Candace Bond after she received the Hummingbird Gold medal at President's House, St Ann's, Port of Spain, on January 17. Looking on are Chief Justice Ivor Archie, left, and the President's husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond has been bestowed with the Hummingbird Gold Medal by President Christine Kangaloo for her work in bilateral and diplomatic relations in a ceremony at President's House, St Ann's, Port of Spain, on January 17.

This is the first time a foreign ambassador has been given a national award. The Hummingbird Medal may be awarded to any person, citizen as well as non-citizen who has rendered loyal and devoted service beneficial to TT in any field of human endeavour or for gallantry or other humane action.

The award recognises her service in facilitating high-level engagement between the TT government and the US congress on matters of critical interest to TT and the wider region. Those include security co-operation, energy security, access to financing and correspondent banking, climate resilience and regional stability.

The Office of the President said Bond's work resulted in increased trade, economic collaboration and a deeper commitment to addressing regional issues such as climate change, energy security, public health, transnational crime and maritime security.

She was also recognised for her support in securing the granting of a licence for the development of the Dragon Field until October 2025.

The deal, which was originally signed between TT and Venezuela in August 2018, was left in limbo after the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela in 2019.

After almost four years of lobbying, the sanctions were lifted and the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) offered an extension of the licence it issued to TT to access natural gas from the Dragon gas field.

After the official documents were signed, Bond said the securing of a 30-year licence to explore, produce and export natural gas from Venezuela's Dragon field was a major economic achievement for the US and TT.

She was confident the licence would go a long way towards fostering greater energy security and regional stability and said progress had been made on other matters such as trade.

On Januray 17, after receiving the award, Bond spoke to media expressing her gratitude.

“Today is a great celebration of our bilateral relationship and the relationship I’ve been able to build with the people of TT.

"When I'm asked what is my favourite part of the country is, I always tell everyone, it’s the people. I have to thank all of you for welcoming me so warmly, so kindly. I’ve been able to travel throughout this island (Trinidad) and Tobago and I will always carry you in my heart.

“And this is not the last time I’ll be here. I’ll be back for Carnival.

"I've participated in Carnival every year I’ve been here and I’ve just had the most marvellous time. I thank you all for embracing my family the way that you have, and I’m so proud and humbled to have received this award today. I do so on behalf of the USA and I represent my country with pride today.”

When asked what she would consider her biggest achievement in her role as ambassador she spoke about her work in education.

In August 2024, bond joined the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in distributing education kits to children registered under the Migrant Registration Framework who were accepted into local schools for the 2024-25 school year.

Speaking to media at the medal award ceremony on January 17, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne applauded Bond’s work, referring to her achievement as “History in the making.”

“Ambassador Candace Bond is extraordinary and her period of service here in TT has been quite remarkable in many ways. It’s been a short duration, just about 2 years, but that period has been extremely productive, extremely positive and has brought with it some really significant developments for the people of TT.

“I can say, as Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and her team. This collaboration has brought our two nations closer than ever before. The Prime Minister has said it on several occasions that the US is our largest trading partner.

“But the relationship has gone so far beyond trade, and ambassador Bond has brought with her a wealth of resources, contacts and facilitation that has benefitted us across a range of sectors. Particularly national security and in our energy security and energy development. She has done some really instrumental advocacy and facilitation.

In her closing remarks Bond said, “I love you, I love you TT, I will always remember you and carry you in heart.”