Family Reading Circle returns on January 18

The Bocas Lit Fest in partnership with Let’s Read will host the first Family Reading Circle for 2025 on January 18 at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair from 10 am-12 pm.

A media release said the session is aimed at children aged seven and under, accompanied by their parent or caregiver with the aim to bring books to life while fostering a love for reading, building language, comprehension, and emotional skills.

This month’s featured guest is Dr Gerard Farfan, a retired gastroenterologist with a passion for tropical plants and poetry. Farfan will share his debut children’s book, My Little Garden Friends, which introduces children to the fascinating world of bugs and pollinators through poetry. His exciting storytelling invites young readers to appreciate the beauty and importance of the little creatures in our gardens.

Paper Based Bookshop, at The Writers Centre, will be offering an exclusive deal: purchase any two children’s books during the event and receive a free copy of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Storytelling Caravan Book 8. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pick up the latest Book 9, along with Storytelling Caravan T-shirts and buttons, the release said.