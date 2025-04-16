Daddy Lizard in Steel on April 17

Old-school dancehall icon Daddy Lizard (Junior Lee Bryan) is gearing up to take his long-standing fans on a trip down memory lane when he hits the stage at Steel Restaurant and Lounge at South Park Mall, Tarouba, on April 17.

The veteran Jamaican singer headlines the Strictly the Best 90s' party at the venue and is already in Trinidad ready to perform his plethora of hits.

World renowned for his timeless hit song A Fi Fly Out, Inaculator and Jump, Spread Out, Daddy Lizard has been a household name since the late 80s and throughout the 90s.

His catalogue of back-in-time hits spans decades and his musical contributions over the years have been unmatched.

Songs like Take You to the Dance, Move Your Body, No Dibby Dibby and Badness are just a few of his monster hits that have remained popular favourites to date.

He’s released at least five albums thus far, and an array of EPs and singles over his more than four-decade long career. He’s also partnered with legendary producers such as Sly and Robbie, Steely and Clevie and King Jammy’s over the years.

Daddy Lizard is a key part of the old-school generation which produced standout artists such as Supercat, Cute Ranks, Flourgon, Courtney Melody, Junior Cat, among a host of others who are now legends in the dancehall industry.

Also on the cast are DJs Judah International, Rodney Fireball King, Scorpion International, Soundboy Ryan, Selectah Boy Boy and DJ Mello.

This is Steel’s first official in-house concert for 2025, having hosted a star-studded line-up of reggae artists such as Dezarie, Junior Kelly, Jah Mali and General Degree, among others, in 2024.