Don't make same mistake as Iago

In this file photo, soldiers patrol along Abercromby Street, Port of Spain ahead of the ceremonial opening of Parliament on September 11. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: One of Shakespeare's most riveting plays tells the story of Othello, a master soldier who became commander of an army, which was largely of a race other than his own.

Furthermore, Othello was married to a woman of high standing who also happened to be a good deal younger than he was.

All of this sowed jealousy in many around him and some measure of insecurity in Othello himself.

Othello would have doubtless gone on to lead a successful life and to serve his country with distinction, but for the fact that he listened to the voice of a treacherous junior officer, Iago, who secretly hated Othello and only wanted to use him to get ahead.

Because of Iago's lies, machinations and fabricated evidence, Othello killed his wife, killed himself, and left his country in the lurch just as it was facing some of its greatest foes.

There are many Iagos in modern-day society. They hunger for power but usually can't achieve it on their own merit. Or, perhaps, they are just full of bitterness, jealousy and/or racism, and must find an outlet at which to spew their venom.

Iago got into Othello's head by pretending to be Othello's most faithful confidante, the person most on his side. All the while he was working to destroy Othello's relationships.

That is always the target of the Iagos among us. In our case it may not be the relationship between husband and wife, but between a man and his country, between a man and his brother, or between one sector of a country and the other.

Iagos thrive on division. If they can get you to believe that someone you love has wronged you, then they can separate you both and woo you into their own clutches where they can then manipulate you for their purposes.

Relationships are most tested when hardships arise. However, it is then that the commitment of all parties is so essential in order to withstand and overcome. Our country currently is going through a difficult period, particularly where crime is concerned. It is now that we need all hands on deck working in unison if we are to prevail.

Be prepared, however, for the Iagos among us to never have anything good to say about the country that we all love. Their siren song will play to our basest instincts and seek to exploit our deepest insecurities.

We must resist them at all costs. Remember Othello who fell into that trap and ended up destroying himself and all that he loved. Let us not make the same mistake.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando

