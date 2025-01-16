Hinds: Report on response to Morris-Julian fire completed

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says a report on the response of the TT Fire Service to a fire at 11 Farfan Street, Arima, which claimed the lives of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, has been completed and was submitted to his ministry on January 10.

Morris-Julian died in the fire on the morning of December 16.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on January 15, Hinds said he would forward the report to the National Security Council at his next opportunity.

Newsday understands the committee meets on a weekly basis.

On December 20, Hinds announced the formation of a three-man committee, led by former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce and tasked with examining the events surrounding the fire, in addition to reviewing the performance of the Arima and Tunapuna Fire Stations.

The committee's mandate also included a thorough review of the Fire Service's response time, the availability of water resources and an assessment of the arrival and departure logs, to ensure timely and adequate action was taken.

The investigation also aimed to address public concerns about conflicting reports, surrounding the cause of the fire and the response.

On December 16, a call was made to the Arima Fire Station about the fire that claimed the lives of Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, 25-year-old Xianne and six-year-old Jesiah.

The Fire Service said the station’s fire truck was unavailable, having been deployed to an industrial fire. The Tunapuna Fire Station was subsequently contacted, but its truck was also busy, responding to another house fire.

On January 15, Hinds emphasised that the committee's work was vital, in providing transparency and addressing the public's concerns.

"The unfortunate loss of Morris-Julian and her family has caused deep sorrow and public disquiet. We believe it is important to uncover the facts and present them to the public, especially in light of the questions raised regarding the Fire Service's handling of the incident."

The findings of the report, along with its recommendations, will be reviewed by the National Security Council.

"This document has been handed over to me and I will present its findings to the National Security Council at the first opportunity."

When pressed for a time line for the presentation and the next steps, Hinds reiterated that he would present it to the council at the earliest opportunity.

