Good Samaritan robbed after helping 'stranded' man

A 46-year-old good Samaritan was robbed of his car when he offered an early-morning drop on January 15 to a man who claimed to be stranded in Port of Spain.

The Diego Martin man had just dropped off his cousin near Independence Square and was about to drive off when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect said he was stranded and begged the driver to drop him to the corner of Cemetery Street, Diego Martin.

The man agreed, but when they got to Cemetery Street, the suspect grabbed his neck and announced a robbery.

He ordered the man to drive his Toyota Fielder wagon to O’Donahue Street where another suspect got into the car.

They hit the victim multiple times in his head and stole a black pouch with $2,000 cash, some personal documents and three Samsung cell phones.

They then drove off with the man’s car valued at $150,000.

WPC Gittens has been assigned to investigate the matter.

Also on January 15, bandits in Port of Spain made off with almost $5,000 worth of preserved fruits when they broke into a vendor's van on Frederick Street.

Two vendors had parked their white Mitsubishi panel van and gone to do some business in the city.

When they returned, they realised although the van was still locked, $4,961.26 worth of preserved fruits were missing, along with $1,333 in cash.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

Police are also investigating another daylight robbery on January 15 in which a Cunupia man was robbed by gunmen who entered his car when he stopped at a traffic light.

The victim was driving east along the Beetham Highway in a silver Nissan Latio when he stopped at the traffic lights near Sea Lots at around 5.30 pm.

A man with a gun got into the front passenger seat and announced a robbery.

Two other men got into the back seat and ordered the victim to drive to La Canoa Road, San Juan, where he was beaten.

They then stole his iPhone 15 valued and his Scotia Bank Credit card before driving off with his car.

Wpc Nanan is investigating.