Changing the face of the PNM

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Contrary to public perception, many leaders have tried to change the culture within the organisations they lead, mostly without success.

Basdeo Panday tried to change the mentality of the United National Congress (UNC) membership by supporting Carlos John for the position of deputy political leader ahead of Ramesh Maharaj.

Admittedly, his proposal was viewed by many as selfish and vindictive. But whatever the reason, Panday was unsuccessful.

Prime Minister Rowley is trying to change the culture of the PNM with respect to the selection of a leader knowing full well that selecting a prime minister by the one-man, one-vote process will be unlikely to facilitate his choice, given his choice’s ethnicity, privileged birth, business connection, seniority challenges, etc.

Although some of these challenges may serve as serious potential for the holding of higher office, Dr Rowley has worked hard at mentoring his favoured son in other relevant areas to fill the position he expects to vacate shortly.

The supporters of other aspirants can point to ethnicity and birth considerations, ie, identification with the low-income and general support base of the party, seniority, and political experience. The biggest bugbear facing the PNM is the acceptance of the salary increases proposed by the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) and the crime situation.

With respect to the SRC recommendations, it is widely believed that Penelope Beckles would not accept them wholescale in solidarity with the four per cent offered to ordinary workers, whereas the Prime Minister and Young would support acceptance, thus breaking with the working class and thereby fostering accusations of alignment with the business and privileged class.

While many of us may not begrudge the PM for moving on with a golden handshake after 45 years of public service, the question still remains unanswered as to how to balance the high increase, deserving or not, of those in higher paying, high-office, public-sector positions with the meagre increase being forced upon the public sector working class.

Whoever finally takes over the leadership mantle must confront this issue if the PNM is to maintain its working class base.

According to the latest news release, Young has received the full backing of the general council. This confirmation of Young as the next prime minister demonstrates that culture can be changed given the fact that people of any ethnicity, perceived class, privileged birth, etc can expect to lead the PNM.

Young can be expected to bring his family’s business acumen and connections along with the mentoring received in the PNM to the position of prime minister.

As he prepares to take up this challenge of leading the PNM into the general election and the future, he must be prepared to address the following immediately: the crime situation, foreign exchange shortages, the road network, and an overall lack of confidence among the population – the youth in particular – in politicians, the economy and the police.

I wish Young all the best.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain