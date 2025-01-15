Anisa Mohammed, Rachel Vincent star in women's cricket league

FILE PHOTO: Anisa Mohammed -

FORMER West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed and national cricketer Rachel Vincent were among the top performers in round one of the TT Women's Cricket Association League on January 12.

Mohammed, playing for PowerGen in the premiership 50-over competition, grabbed 3/4 to help dismiss AC Women for a modest 30 in 18.1 overs. Natania Lalloo and Kimberly John were also among the wickets with 2/4 and 2/13 respectively.

In response, PowerGen raced to the target behind an unbeaten 22 from TT cricketer Shania Abdool. PowerGen closed on 34 without loss in 3.4 overs to win by ten wickets at the Reform Recreation Ground in Gasparillo.

At Caldrac Ground in California, the home team Caldrac Achievers also recorded a ten-wicket victory. Players Sports Club posted 108 all out in 28.3 overs with Nadia Mohammed hitting 21.

Bowling for Caldrac, national cricketer Steffie Soogrim bagged 3/20 to lead the way.

In reply, Caldrac raced to victory as Vincent cracked 52 not out and the youthful Shunelle Sawh, who recently started playing on the TT senior team, cracked 38 not out.

In the other premiership division match, the University of the West Indies Women's Cricket Club defeated Technocrats by eight wickets.

Matches were also contested in the championship 30-over division. Victoria beat MLCA by ten wickets and Sital Youngsters eased to a 79-run win over North Zone.

Summarised scores:

Premiership division

PLAYERS SC 108 (28.3 overs) (Nadia Mohammed 21, Sherine Ramkissoon 17; Steffie Soogrim 3/20, Maya Harry 2/16, Tiffany Asson 2/20) vs CALDRAC ACHIEVERS 109/0 (19.1 overs) (Rachel Vincent 52 not out, Shunelle Sawh 38 not out). Caldrac won by ten wickets.

TECHNOCRATS 70 (29.4 overs) (Kirbyina Alexander 17; Shalini Samaroo 3/7, Lee Ann Kirby 2/4, Kamara Ragoobar 2/9) vs UWI 71/2 (11.2 overs) (Reneice Boyce 38 not out, K Alexander 1/18) UWI won by eight wickets.

AC WOMEN 30 (18.1 overs) (Anisa Mohammed 3/4, Natania Lalloo 2/4, Kimberly John 2/13) vs PowerGen 34/0 (3.4 overs) (Shania Abdool 22 not out). PowerGen won by ten wickets.

Championship division

MLCA 38 (16 overs) (Chelsey Sookram 4/18, Adiel Rostant 3/5, Abigail Boodoo 2/9) vs VICTORIA 39/0 (2.4 overs) (Rose Ramsingh 21 not out). Victoria won by ten wickets.

SITAL YOUNGSTERS 163/3 (20 overs) (Natalie Ninah 59 not out, Nisha Ali 24 not out; Sarah Sahadath 3/45) vs NORTH ZONE 84 (15.2 overs) (Seraiah Kawalsingh 39, Shanmatie Nowrang 3/13, Crystal Hanslal 2/5). Sital Youngsters won by 79 runs.