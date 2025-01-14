Tourism secretary: Store Bay redevelopment project begins in July

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris speaks to the media on July 13 in Scarborough. - Photo courtesy THA

BARRING any unforeseen developments, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said the first phase of the Store Bay redevelopment project should begin in July.

Last September, vendors at the Store Bay Beach Facility called on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to clear the air about their plans for the popular spot after rumours circulated about a grand redevelopment project for the area.

The division had denied having any concrete plan for the area, saying consultation with stakeholders was ongoing.

A vendor, who had spoke to Newsday at that time, said he and others had received an invitation to a couple of stakeholder meetings hosted by the division on July 16 and 25, but was unimpressed.

The plan, he said then, included a mega swimming pool and a proposed name change to Store Bay Beach Club.

Speaking to reporters before the recommissioning of the Fort King George lighthouse on January 13, Burris claimed stakeholders were pleased with the second set of designs presented by the division.

“The last consultation that we had, we got some agreement from the persons present..., softened the first set of designs a little bit, took back the user feedback, and that informed what the second designs looked like. There was agreement that they would prefer that second option versus the first one that was presented to them,” she said.