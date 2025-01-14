MSJ to sit out 2025 general election

Movement for Social Justice political leader David Abdulah, centre, with other members of his party at a press conference on January 14. - Photo by Rishard Khan

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) will not contest the 2025 general election, political leader David Abdulah announced on January 14.

Speaking during a press conference at the Royal Hotel, San Fernando, Abdulah said instead, the party would focus on building and strengthening itself for another election to take hold of the government.

"We do not believe we are in a position to do so in 2025 and therefore we would focus on our own building."

This, he said, would include growing its membership, sourcing sustainable funding and improving communication among other things.

While the party will be absent from ballots in this election, he said the party would continue to beat the ground.

>

Abdulah said the entrance of the Gary Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance and the Mickela Panday-led Patriotic Front into this year's race did not factor into the party's decision to sit out the election.