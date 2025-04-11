THA: Minister's statements about lack of clocks for SEA 'erroneous'

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE THA Division of Education, Research and Technology has described as “erroneous,” statements made by Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis about the absence of clocks at some venues for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in Tobago on April 10.

In a video on Facebook, Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Sport and Community Development, said she learnt that some parents took their children to write the exam only to realise that there were not enough clocks at the venue.

She said, “Today (April 10, in Tobago, we have the problem of parents showing up with their children to settle them in for exams and they don’t have enough clocks, so that these children who were approved to be tested under special arrangements can have their exams done.

“So as we speak, the other children start doing the exam and we are scampering looking for clocks. Parents calling the Division of Education, looking for clocks. The other children started their exam but the other children who are their under concession cannot start their exam because there aren’t sufficient clocks for these children in the special rooms to do their exam and the adjudicator say, ‘No clock, no exam.’”

Cudjoe-Lewis said some parents resorted to asking adjudicators to use their watches while others had to take off their own wrist watches and leave them with the invigilators “to test the special children under these special arrangements who would have received approval for concessions from the THA.”

She told Tobagonians, “We have to do better than this.”

But in a statement hours after Cudjoe-Lewis’ video, the division sought to assure parents and the national community that the examination “began on time and simultaneously across all examination centres in Tobago.”

It added, “Recent comments circulating via a video from the Honourable Minister of Sport and Community Development have sparked concerns about the absence of clocks at some venues, potentially delaying the start of the exams. We wish to clarify that this information is erroneous.”

The division said all examination centres were fully equipped ahead of the scheduled start time.

“Each trained invigilator was provided with timekeeping devices to ensure accurate monitoring of the exam. There were no reported delays in the commencement of the examination.”

It added, “For candidates with approved special concessions, such as extra time, the start of their exam was also aligned with the national schedule. Their adjusted end times reflect the accomodations granted and are supervised in accordance with established guidelines.”

The division urged the public to remain calm.

“Trust that the integrity of the SEA examination process remains intact. The division remains committed to the fair and timely administration of national assessments and to the success and well-being of all our students.”