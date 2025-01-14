Che Benny's brace hands AC Port of Spain 4-1 victory

AC Port of Spain’s Che Benny controls the ball against defensive pressure from Point Fortin Civic during their TT Premier Football League match, on January 12, 2025 at the Arima Velodrome, Arima. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

CHE Benny showed his quality in dead-ball situations as he converted a penalty and a free kick to steer AC Port of Spain to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Pt Fortin Civic when the TT Premier Football League continued at the Arima Velodrome on January 12.

The victory meant AC Port of Spain jumped from fifth to third in the standings with 12 points. Defence Force have been flawless this campaign with 18 points, winning all six of their matches. Central FC are also off to an impressive start, earning 15 points with five wins from six matches.

Benny opened the scoring in the 26th minute from the penalty spot, before completing his brace with a left-footed free kick in the 41st minute. It was a lead AC held until the halftime whistle.

In the second half, Nathan Lewis gave AC a 3-0 cushion with an item in the 76th minute.

AC kept the foot on the gas, as Benny’s former St Anthony’s College teammate Haile Beckles found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Pt Fortin Civic grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time (91st minute). Pt Fortin remained in eighth position in the 12-team table.

In the first match of the doubleheader in Arima, the contest between Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Prison Service FC ended in a 0-0 draw.

Rangers and Prison have been struggling this season.

The La Horquetta men are in 11th place and Prison are in ninth position.