Al-Rawi: $20m to fix landslip near Shore of Peace

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi. -

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan spent time responding to questions from opposition MPs about infrastructure projects during a sitting of the House of Representatives on January 13.

In response to a question from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe, Al-Rawi said the Siparia Borough Corporation (SBC) failed to do the work it was required to do to address a landslip near the Shore of Peace at Mosquito Creek.

Al-Rawi said concerns were raised last January about the landslip when former prime minister Basdeo Panday was cremated there.

He added the SBC has jurisdiction over the Shore of Peace.

Al-Rawi said the ministry intervened and the Rural Development Company has estimated it would cost approximately $20.5 million to fix the landslip.

The company has invited tenders to entities willing to undertake this work.

Sinanan said funding has been identified under the ministry's PURE programme to do rehabilitation work at Calcutta No. 1 Road from the Calcutta Tunnel to Kurban Junction, with the supporting drainage infrastructure."

While tenders will be invited next month, he continued, the ministry will do temporary patchwork on the road so motorists can continue to use it.