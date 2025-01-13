THA secretary: Shirvan/Store Bay connector road to be opened before Carnival

THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James has said the Shirvan/Store Bay connector road should be completed before Carnival.

He was speaking on Tobago Updates on January 13.

The Shirvan/Store Bay connector road and roundabout, which was officially commissioned on August 6, 2024, comprises two roundabouts and several streets named after prominent Tobagonians such as Pamela Nicholson, Dr Winston Murray and Dr Jeff Davidson.

The project was stopped several times owning to injunctions over lack of approvals, environmental concerns and residents claiming infringement of property rights.

James said, “The project was halted because the owner of the Kilgwyn Estate got an injunction, essentially giving us time to negotiate an arrangement. I am happy to report that we have settled to an arrangement and we now have an order that will allow us to start back the project.

“So the injunction is essentially lifted and the staff are in discussions with the contractor to find a restart date. My expectation is that before Carnival the road will be finished and open.”

Once the road is opened, he said, attention will then be paid to addressing the drainage problem in Canaan/Bon Accord, “because it means that we will have to partially close parts of Milford Road, through Canaan.

“So the way things are going, before Carnival we will open the road if all goes well, and we would have delivered a dream and a plan that has been in existence since the 1980s. In two, three, four years, a new party, a new government would have executed a project again that established parties could not or would not build for Tobago.”