Duke urges government: Monetise calypso gas field now

Watson Duke -

IN light of the collapse of the Dragon gas deal, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has advised the government to “act swiftly” to monetise the Calypso gas field, in waters off Speyside, to gain much needed revenue for the country.

During a news conference in Whitehall, on April 8, Prime Minister Stuart Young announced that the US government had revoked the licences to monetise gas from the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border gas fields with Venezuela.

In a WhatsApp video on April 9, Duke said the Dragon deal would have benefited citizens.

“If you understand the economy and where we are at, then the licence to utilise and monetise the Dragon gas field would have meant a lot of positive spin-off for the people of this country,” he said.

“That being said, I would like to advise that we need to act swiftly and monetise the Calypso gas field, which is right outside the Speyside village in Tobago.

“I say that because that Calypso gas field is as large as the Dragon field, though it is a deep-water gas field, we can monetise it and at least bring some revenue in to stabilise our country.”

Duke, who is contesting the Tobago East seat in the April 28 general election, said the island was fully aware of the seven gas fields in its waters.

“We are saying to the government it is high time that Tobago be treated fairly. The Progressive Democratic Patriots, we are not playing with the wealth of Tobago. It is time that we see the wealth of Tobago materialise.”

He also called for the Studley Park Quarry to be licensed for exports.

“It is high time that the quarry in Tobago be licensed and be able to export those expensive materials for the making of roads internationally.”