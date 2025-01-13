How to plan your resolutions for 2025
THE EDITOR: Here is how to plan your 2025 resolutions, people of TT:
* Set clear, specific goals.
* Write down your resolutions.
* Focus on one resolution at a time.
* Break goals into smaller steps.
* Build resolutions into your daily routine.
* Find an accountability partner.
* Anticipate, plan for obstacles.
* Reward yourself for progress.
* Reflect, adjust regularly.
* Cultivate a positive mindset.
* Make it fun.
TT, January 2025 is a time of optimism and fresh beginnings.
Yes you can.
Make positive changes in your life.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
