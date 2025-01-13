How to plan your resolutions for 2025

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here is how to plan your 2025 resolutions, people of TT:

* Set clear, specific goals.

* Write down your resolutions.

* Focus on one resolution at a time.

* Break goals into smaller steps.

* Build resolutions into your daily routine.

* Find an accountability partner.

* Anticipate, plan for obstacles.

* Reward yourself for progress.

* Reflect, adjust regularly.

* Cultivate a positive mindset.

* Make it fun.

TT, January 2025 is a time of optimism and fresh beginnings.

Yes you can.

Make positive changes in your life.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town