Inmate killed, 2 injured in fight at Maximum Security Prison

Golden Grove Prison located in Golden Grove, Arouca. - File Photo

ONE prisoner is dead and two others are injured after a gang-related fight at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca on April 5.

Prison Commissioner Carlos Corraspe told Newsday around 11.45 am the altercation quickly escalated after prisoners used improvised weapons.

One prisoner was stabbed to death, while two others were injured. The injured men were taken to the hospital. The identities of the prisoners were not released.

No prison officers were injured during the incident, he said.

Cellphone footage, purportedly shared by a prisoner, shows two prisoners running after another prisoner, while a prison officer is with his baton looking on.

>

Another video shows another group of men, carrying an injured prisoner.

Earlier this week, a 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, seven cell phones and ten homemade weapons were seized by police during a joint inter-agency operation at the Maximum Security Prison.

When asked how the video of the incident taken from the prison was still possible, Corraspe said, "It is clear a phone or two would still be in the system. We searched, but as I have said in the past, we have situations with the drone coming into the prison as well as prison officers acting unlawfully and illegally."

Corraspe assured the prison was "back to normal" and proactive measures were taken at all other facilities to ensure security and safety.

The police were called and are currently at the prison conducting investigations into the death of the prisoner.