Barrackpore man, 23, killed, another wounded in shooting

- File photo

GUNMEN opened fire on a group of people by the roadside in Barrackpore on the night of January 12, killing a 23-year-old coconut vendor and injuring another person.

Jason Kevin Mohammed, also known as Punsin, from Julien Trace, was shot and died at the scene. A 22-year-old resident was also wounded.

The shooting occurred around 8 pm at Platanite Trace, off Rochard Road. The group was hanging out by the roadside when a silver car stopped nearby. Three masked men got out and began shooting at them.

The crowd scattered, and Mohammed managed to run a short distance before collapsing and dying under a shed. The shooters returned to the car, which then drove towards Julien Trace.

The injured man was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility. Meanwhile, DMO Dr Santlal examined Mohammed’s body and ordered it to be moved to the mortuary at the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Officers from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited the scene and collected evidence. Cpl Jaggessar is leading the investigation.