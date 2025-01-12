Tyrone Charles brace sees Central FC past Club Sando 2-1

TT Premier Football League team Central FC. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

TWO goals in 11 minutes from Tyrone Charles sealed an important 2-1 victory for MIC Central FC Reboot over Club Sando in the feature match of a TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one double-header at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on January 10.

After a goalless first half, Charles broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and found the back of the net once more in the 69th to send them 2-0 up.

Club Sando’s Justin Cornwall pulled one back in the 88th minute, but it was too little too late, as Central FC held their own in the dying minutes to bag another precious three points.

The victory for Central FC (15 pts) saw them maintain second place on the TTPFL rankings behind the unbeaten leaders Defence Force (18 pts).

The army team extended their win to six in a row after a Kevin Molino hat-trick led them to a 6-2 triumph over Caledonia AIA in the first match at La Horquetta.

The league resumed on January 11 with ninth-placed San Juan Jabloteh (five pts) versus tenth-placed Tobago team FC Phoenix (five pts) at Ken Cooke Ground (Police Barracks) in St James, followed by fifth-ranked Police FC (seven pts) against cellar-placed, winless Eagles FC at the same venue.

On January 12, the Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin hosts a double-header with Prisons FC (five pts) facing La Horquetta Rangers (5 pm) followed by fourth place AC Port of Spain (nine pts) and seventh-ranked hosts Point Fortin Civic.