Sharon Bravo-Phillip elected new table tennis president

Newly-elected table tennis president Sharon Bravo-Phillip, centre, with fellow executives, from left, Kevin Lewis (vice-president), Jassodra Sampath (general secretary), Anthony Brown (second vice-president) and Michelle Solomon (third vice-president). -

Sharon Bravo-Phillip was elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) at the fraternity’s AGM and elections on January 11.

Bravo-Phillip’s Team Transformation slate was elected to all nine executive posts. Immediate past president Dr Shelly Anne Wilson did not seek re-election.

Bravo-Phillip bettered Aleena Edwards 10-6 for the presidential seat with Kevin Lewis (vice-president) defeating Jinelle Noreiga 10-3 and Anthony “Sandfly” Brown (second vice-president) topping Ryah Jagessar 12-3 votes.

Michelle Solomon took the third vice-president post with a 6-3 victory over Edwin Caines, Jassodra Sampath beat Alicia Jones-Woodruff 11-3 for general secretary and Rachel Cottoy ousted Shareeda Mohammed 11-5 for assistant secretary.

Jill-Ann Wallace got the better of Keisha Samuel 10-5 for the other assistant secretary position, Rabindra Outar got past Surrendra Bassant 10-4 for the treasurer post while Candice Elie downed Bellina Barrow 11-4 as PRO.

They serve for the next two years. According to the Team Transformation manifesto, Bravo-Phillip’s slate listed six key areas they plan to work on while at the helm. Governance and leadership, participation and engagement, athlete development and excellence, sustainability and innovation, promotion and marketing and aligning themselves with International Table Tennis Federation principles.

Their vision is, “To elevate table tennis in TT by fostering a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and sustainable growth, ensuring players, coaches, and officials thrive locally and internationally.”