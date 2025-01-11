Shahdon Winchester Foundation hosts fifth tournament in honour of fallen Soca Warrior

The late Trinidad and Tobago and W Connection striker Shahdon Winchester.

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Shahdon Winchester Foundation will host the fifth edition of its annual football competition in honour of the late Shahdon Winchester on January 11 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Shahdon Winchester, a former Soca Warrior, passed away in a vehicular accident near Gasparillo in December 2019.

He had a nomadic playing career, playing locally, in Vietnam, Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan. But, he was fondly loved at Naparima College, W Connection and the TT national team.

His family formed the foundation in 2021 to commemorate the fallen Warrior and to give back to the community by aiding in the development of young footballers, which Winchester had a passion for.

>

The Winchester family has felt a range of emotions since the foundation’s inception, but they are happy to continue Shahdon’s vision.

In an interview with Newsday, Shahdon’s mother, Lana Winchester, described the foundation's experience so far as poignant. She expressed, “As a single parent with a young aspiring, ambitious footballer, I know the challenges that we face. It has been a bitter-sweet experience, especially seeing his (Shahdon’s) football fraternity on the field without him and realising that you won’t see him executing his skills, high jumps and headers on the field again. (But), it brings us joy witnessing how much he was loved by all.”

This year’s tournament differs from previous editions as it will showcase talented U-15 players, rather than being an open competition for adults.

The foundation’s committee made the decision to provide a platform for the young players in an effort to develop the youth and the less fortunate.

Lana Winchester said that this move will help the foundation to be more recognised, particularly by the youths who aren’t familiar with Shahdon. It will also “boost the recognition of South footballers”.

Although it is a one-day event, this decision slightly plugs a gap in youth community football following the cancellation of the Next Level Consulting Limited U-15 and U-19 tournaments, competitions that many young footballers look forward to every year.

It will begin at 10 am on January 11.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the foundation will also host an exhibition match between the "Naps" Old Boys and the "Pres" Old Boys in honour of Shahdon and Akeem Adams, a former Presentation College and national footballer who passed away in 2013.

It will feature some of Shahdon’s former Naparima College teammates such as Nigel Wright, Sherrick St Hilaire, Curtis Julien, Dwayne Edwards, Amale Quashie and Andre Woodsley.

>

Shahdon’s coach at Naparima College, Dunstan Williams, will also be a part of the event.

The foundation will continue working throughout the year through book drives, smaller football tournaments and assisting single-parent households.