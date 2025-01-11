Chief Sec to set his own term limit

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine said he will be setting his own term limit as head of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

He was speaking on January 10 in the latest episode of Auto Correct, an online series to discuss Tobago's autonomy.

Augustine said, "I have no dreams, no aspirations to be a Chief Secretary that lives in this post. My navel string ain't tie here.

"I believe in term limits as a principle, and although that's not one of the things in the presentation of the (autonomy) bills, I will lead by example and set term limits that I will abide by."

Augustine, 39, became Chief Secretary in December 2021 after the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won the THA elections 14-1. He split from the PDP in December 2022 after falling out with PDP political leader Watson Duke, who resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary.

Augustine now leads a new political party, the Tobago People's Party. The other members of the Executive Council also resigned from the PDP and joined the TPP.

The THA elections are constitutionally due in 2025.

Augustine said young people must not only have a voice in the current autonomy debate but also in governance.

"There will be an opportunity sooner than you may think for young people – younger people – to engage and to take my job."He recalled telling then chief secretary Orville London that he was coming for his job.

"I want some young person to dream about taking my job and be able to achieve that and do that. You have to be part of the autonomy conversation, not those who once were leaders and are on their way out."

Augustine said his administration is prioritising e-governance and digitising operations of the THA.

"That is intended so that young people, wherever they are, can contribute, ask questions, have questions raised in the House (of Assembly) during the debate from just engaging us through our electronic platforms. We want to make governance very accessible."

He called on young people to "be champions of this autonomy conversation. You have to lead it – not just Farley."

He said the THA will be distributing books and other material specific to various demographics in Tobago to educate people about autonomy.

Responding to questions from Newsday about how many terms he would limit himself to, Augustine replied, "I spoke about that as an example of perhaps what Tobagonians may want. I was clear in pointing out that I have a personal belief that there should be term limits.

"I believe that term limits should exist at the level of the Chief Secretary, the Prime Minister and the President. I believe that there should be a term limit of two terms."

He promised to advocate for it to included in any new autonomy bill brought before Parliament.