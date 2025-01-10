Veteran journalist Jones P Madeira dies at 80

Jones P Madeira. -

VETERAN journalist and former Newsday editor-in-chief Jones P Madeira has died.

His family announced his death in a media release on January 10.

It said Madeira, 80, died at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex at 3.33 pm.

He was ailing for some time and had been hospitalised for the past week as he battled “a number of very serious medical conditions.”

His family thanked the staff at the hospital for the care and comfort extended to Jones during the last week of his life and making his final days as comfortable as possible.

Madeira was awarded the Chaconia Gold Medal for his role in facilitating communication between the Abu Bakr led Jamaat Al Muslimeen insurgents and the TT Defence Force in the 1990 coup attempt.

Madeira was the head of news at Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) and was among those held hostage at TTT’s Maraval Road building by Bakr's insurgents during the coup attempt.