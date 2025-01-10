Tobago cops aim to seize more guns, narcotics in 2025

OSWAIN SUBERO, ACP, Tobago Division, says this year his officers will be focusing on removing guns and narcotics from the island.

He made the statement at a Tobago security council stakeholders meeting at the Hochoy Charles Administrative Complex, Calder Hall, on January 9.

The meeting, which explored strategies to cushion the negative impact of the state of emergency (SoE), on the island’s economy, targeted stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine chaired the event.

Subero was responding to a question from Maria Yip John, vice-president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, who wanted to know if the declaration of the SoE on December 30, 2024, had yielded any tangible results in Tobago.

Subero said since the start of the SoE, police officers have detained several people.

“We have been able to charge persons and we have been able to recover the number-one thing that we wanted, firearms. Only on the last day of the year, we recovered two firearms. So our drive for 2025 is to remove as much firearms as possible off the island of Tobago,” Subero said.

“Firearms and narcotics are the problem in Tobago and our plan is specific to addressing those issues. We are going hard at those issues and we expect to see a greater level of peace through that.”

He said the division also intends to conduct training with some of the younger officers in the Tourism Oriented Policing Unit so that they will have a better idea of how to interact with the tourists.