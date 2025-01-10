Oil company believes missing worker's body found, plans retrieval

Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd has announced that it believes it has found the body of missing employee Pete Phillip and is currently planning the safe recovery of his body.

Phillip went missing on December 22 while on board Rig 110 which partially collapsed at sea.

A January 9 statement from Well Services said search and recovery operations had been paused while it develops its recovery plan.

"In accordance with guidance from Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) and in recognition of the inherent risks associated with the recovery operation, Well Services is actively securing specialised equipment, including a heavy-lift barge and crane barges, to name a few, to support the operation.

"Additionally, a comprehensive safety plan is being developed and will be submitted to OSHA prior to the commencement of any further recovery activities."

The statement said the current phase involved a distinct set of challenges that required a tailored approach. It explained the recovery search required rigorous safety assessments, logistical co-ordination and adherence to established protocols to ensure the well-being of all involved.

“Our team continues to work tirelessly throughout this challenging phase, ensuring that every step of the process is approached with the utmost diligence and dedication. We recognise the length of this process has caused frustration and concern among Mr Phillip's family members, and we share in their distress.”

The company said, though it believed the location of Phillip's body had been identified, to safely reach that location, the rig must first be stabilised to mitigate any further risks.

"Failure to do so would further jeopardise the safety of other personnel involved."

The company reiterated its commitment to carrying out the process with the "utmost attention to safety and efficiency," saying while it was doing everything possible to expedite the process, each phase must be carried out with meticulous care and precision.

"Our primary focus is the safety of the recovery team and all personnel on-site, and we are committed to moving forward as swiftly as these critical procedures allow.”

The statement concluded by saying it was working closely with the relevant authorities and the family and would provide updates as more information became available.